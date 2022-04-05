Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Call 811 Before You Dig 250

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta and Richmond NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

MARTINSVILLE: Gibbs has two NASCAR Xfinity starts at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with one top-five finish. In the spring of 2021, he started 16 th , led 28 laps and finished fourth. In the fall, he started second, led 16 laps, but finished 27 th .

, led 28 laps and finished fourth. In the fall, he started second, led 16 laps, but finished 27 . HIGH PERCENTAGE: Gibbs has competed in just 25 NASCAR Xfinity races, but has won seven of them meaning his winning average is 28 percent.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach seven victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 5 months and 29 days. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 33 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 13 total starts at Martinsville in Xfinity competition with one win, six top-five finishes, 11 top-10 finishes, no poles and the team has led 241 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville is scheduled for 7:30 pm EDT on Friday, April 8 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“It’s nice to have three wins already and we’re heading to Martinsville, where I’ve raced twice before. It’s cool to be part of the Dash4Cash at Martinsville – big thanks to Xfinity and Comcast for that opportunity. We’ll see what we can do. My Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra should be good and Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and the boys have been great all year.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“We’ve had a nice run the last few weeks and hope to keep it going at Martinsville. It’s a tough track and it’s a short track but we think our Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra will be good. We’re here to win races and we hope to do so for the fourth time this year. It’s always nice to have a good run leading into the off week."

JGR PR