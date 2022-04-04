RACE REPORT: Richmond - Derek Griffith / No. 26 Toyota GR Supra

What was your day like from start to finish?

“ Starting the day -- in qualifying, I was disappointed in myself more than anything else. I think we made up for it in the race, although our track position isn't where we wanted to be. I got to race around a lot of people and learned as much as possible. I don't think I ever really got a lot of time by myself until the end. I think we had a really good, competitive pace at the end -- just track circumstances. Restarts are so tough. I was really happy with how pit road went. Everything else, I mean, the team hit their marks. I tried my best to hit my marks. I've got to take everything I can in and soak it up like a sponge. I feel like that's what today was. ”