NXS: Ty Gibbs beats and bangs Nemechek for third win of the season at Richmond

It was a quick and smooth stage one with John Hunter Nemechek striking first to take over the lead from Ty Gibbs who had started on the pole to run away with the stage and take home the stage one.

However, AJ Allmendinger who started in the 9th spot was able to put himself in position to move up into the second spot by the time the stage flag fell and the first of the Dash 4 Cash cars.

Gibbs, who started on the pole, would wind up battling short track ace Josh Berry for much of the closing laps of the stage for the fourth position. When it was all over Berry would finally make his way around Gibbs allowing him to finish in the fourth spot.

Parker Retzlaff in his second start of the series started in the 10th position was able to battle with both JGR and RCR cars working himself up into the seventh spot by the time the stage would come to an end. Gragson, who started up front and ran well within the top-five for most of the stage, ended up fading with a brake issue; the team would spend time on pit road under repairs to fix the issue.

As stage two got underway it was quickly slowed by debris from the brakes of Gragson coming apart and laying parts and fluid all over the track. Gragson spent much of the stage caution on pit road with the team trying to fix the issues in the car.

Stage two would come to a conclusion with Ty Gibbs who made the pass for the lead just a handful of laps prior taking home the stage win over Nemechek who won stage one. Allmendinger would finish the stage in 5th and the highest finishing of the Dash 4 Cash drivers.

Gragson who had issues with brakes would go a lap down prior to the caution but would get the free pass keeping him on the lead lap but well back in the field in 22nd.

With laps beginning to wind down to just about 30 to go and Gibbs in control teammate Nemechek began a back-and-forth challenge with Gibbs for the lead taking it away momentarily until Gibbs gathered it back up to reclaim the lead. Nemechek would continue to hound Gibbs bumper for the lead and with just three laps remaining would run down Gibbs for the lead.

As the white flag flew both Nemechek and Gibbs battled side by side for the lead till Gibbs coming to the line got Nemechek out of the groove and cleared away for his third Xfinity Series win of the season. Gibbs would lead 114 laps today over Nemechek 135, Mayer was the only other driver to lead with just one lap.

" We are racing for a win, and I’ve got to do whatever I can. We raced really good there. I felt like we put on a good show, so that is really important. I want to say thank you to the Man above for blessing me so much. " Said Gibbs

AJ Allmendinger would struggle in the final goings of the event with tires falling off this allowing the young Sam Mayer driving for JR Motorsports to get past with 15 to go and hang on to take home a $100,000 pay day. Ty Gibbs, Mayer, AJ Allmendinger and Herbst would qualify for the second round of the Dash 4 Cash in Martinsville.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns at Martinsville Speedway next Friday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.