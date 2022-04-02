NXS: What to watch for in today’s Toyota Care 250

Kaulig Racing: Following another victory for AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing last weekend at COTA the team now turns their attention to the short track in Richmond. Allmendinger and team have stacked up top-10 finishes in every race so far this season on top of their win last weekend. Allmendinger for his part sits one point out of the lead with 257 points to Noah Gragson 258 points.

Ty Gibbs: Gibbs with two victories already this season currently sits in third in points behind in Gibbs first attempt at Richmond last season he would start 15th and finish seventh after leading 67 laps that day.

Dash 4 Cash: Richmond will be the site of the first event in the 2022 campaign following last weekend qualifier setting up AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Noah Gragson and Sam Mayer given the chance for $100,000 pay day for whomever finishes the highest this weekend. Gragson is the only one with a win at Richmond, meanwhile AJ Allmendinger holds a 16th place average finish at the track.

The top four this weekend will setup the next stop in the Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Martinsville.

ROTY: Two Richard Childress Racing drivers are set to continue battling each other this weekend at Richmond with Austin Hill holding 20-plus point lead at 172 points over Sheldon Creed’s 149 points in what will be a battle till the end of the season. Both Kyle Sieg and Jessee Iwuji are well out of it at this point by more than 150 points.