Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Richmond Raceway

- Practice; Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the Richmond Raceway at 8:30 AM on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on FS1 apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 9:00 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport team will move into qualifying for the Toyota Care 250. A single-car two lap qualifying session will be used to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoons Toyota Care 250. Snider will roll off 33rd for his two qualifying laps based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE on FS1.





– Richmond Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Toyota Care 250 will mark Snider’s seventh race with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR), and his fourth NXS start at Richmond Raceway. In 2020, Snider competed twice at Richmond Raceway driving the No. 93 car earning a 35th place finish after being involved in a crash, and a 31st place finish the next day after having to go to a backup car. During the 2021 season driving the No. 2 car Snider would earn a 25th place finish at Richmond. In his three starts, Snider holds an average finish of 30.3 at Richmond Raceway.



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 105 to Richmond Raceway for Snider to compete with in Saturday’s Toyota Care 250. Chassis No. 105 last competed for JAR in the Nelly Cars 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway just two weeks ago. In that race Snider would run in the Top-10 the last half of the race with an opportunity to win in the closing stages before getting spun out of the contention by the No. 98 car ultimately resulting in a 30th place finish. Prior to Atlanta Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR at Phoenix Raceway in November with Sage Karam behind the wheel for the NXS Championship Race. In his first race at the track Karam would come home with a 25th place finish. A month prior, Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway where JAR Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson would have a clean day coming home with a Top-20 finish. Chassis No. 105 would also see action in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway with Josh Berry wheeling the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 24th place finish. Berry would also steer No. 105 prior in the year to a Top-Ten finish at Pocono Raceway in his second start with JAR. In No. 105’s debut for JAR at Texas Motor Speedway in June team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the start and would come home with 34th place finish.