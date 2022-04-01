Virginia-Based Larry’s Hard Lemonade Partners with Anthony Alfredo at Richmond Raceway

Our Motorsports welcomes The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade aboard Anthony Alfredo’s No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary partner for this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Richmond Raceway.

The Hampton, Virginia-based brewing company will not only be fielding a car in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race but will also be activating Richmond Raceway’s famous “Chaos Corner” for the third consecutive year, during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event.

“It’s exciting to see just how far we’ve come in only five short years,” said Vic Reynolds, Vice President and Co-Owner of The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade. “None of this would have been possible without the Kings of Lemonade, Frank W. “Senior” Ballou (Co-Owner) and Larry Wilson (Founder); to which I am looking forward to sharing in the weekend’s festivities together at Richmond Raceway.”

Reynolds continued by saying, “we are just as passionate about racing as we are about brewing a high-quality alcoholic beverage, and to see both worlds come together this weekend is very special.”

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marks the 21st primary race car sponsorship for The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade in the Xfinity Series as well as their second primary event at Richmond Raceway.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race marks the third consecutive year that Richmond Raceway’s “Chaos Corner” will be fueled by The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade, to which fans above the age of 21 have the opportunity to purchase tickets and take in all of the exciting activities that Turns 3 and 4 have to offer:

Gates open at 12 pm ET.

Dude Wipe products to be handed out to fans upon entry to Chaos Corner (while supplies last).

Larry’s Hard Lemonade alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase (for those 21+).

Our Motorsports driver autograph session from 1:30 – 2 pm ET with Jeb Burton, Brett Moffitt and Anthony Alfredo.

Sim Seats Simulator will be on-site for fans to try their hand at turning laps around the virtual Richmond Raceway.

Pit Boss grill raffle will be on-site for one lucky fan to take home a brand-new grill.

Anthony Alfredo’s No. 23 Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet Camaro show car will be on-site for fans to see up-close.

The No. 23 Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 2 with race coverage airing live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase your tickets for Chaos Corner fueled by The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade and to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, please visit www.richmondraceway.com.

For more information about Larry’s Hard Lemonade, please visit www.larryslemonade.com.

Our Motorsports PR