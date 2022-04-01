Comcast Races to Close the Digital Divide by Leveraging Nascar Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Platform

Comcast is committed to helping people access the transformative power of the Internet and to closing the digital divide. Once again, the company is leveraging the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash platform to continue to make an impact. Since 2018, the company has donated both laptops and more than

$200,000 of funding in racing communities. Comcast has also installed free WiFi inside community centers, as part of its Lift Zones program, in markets where the popular and highly competitive four-race series takes place. The 2022 installment kicks off this weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. Based on their finishes at Circuit of the Americas last Saturday, the Dash 4 Cash eligible drivers are: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Noah Gragson, and Sam Mayer.

Dash 4 Cash will then continue at Martinsville Speedway on April 8, Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, and Dover Motor Speedway on April 30. Lift Zones have been established in each of these markets, with partners including The Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, and the Green Beret Project.

“We’re proud to support the Dash 4 Cash program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Amplification at Comcast. “It’s exciting to have an extra incentive for this week’s qualifiers, and we’re proud to continue to work alongside our partners to bridge the digital divide in the communities where we live, work and race.”

Comcast’s Lift Zones program provides free WiFi inside community centers that serve students, families, veterans, seniors and adults. These are just a few of the more than 1,000 Lift Zones the company has established across the country. Additionally, the company is introducing more people to the power of the Internet through its Internet Essentials service, which provides low-income households with fast and reliable Internet access for a little as $9.95/month. Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most successful private-sector broadband adoption program in the country.

“Comcast continues to make a lasting, positive impact in the Martinsville community through its commitment to digital equity,” said Joanie Petty, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge in Martinsville-Henry County, Virginia. “The Lift Zone at our Teen Center enables our local students year-round by providing a place to access the internet for free to complete their school work. We are thrilled by the support Xfinity has provided.”

Xfinity is bringing NASCAR fans closer to the sport they love and making a positive impact within the Martinsville community by offering free ticket giveaways starting on April 1 at Xfinity retail stores in Danville, VA (158 Holt Garrison Pkwy, Danville, VA 24540) and Lynchburg, VA (4010 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502). 200 tickets will be available at each store on a first come, first serve while supplies last (no purchase necessary). Fans can stop by either store to pick up tickets (max four per person) and learn more about Xfinity products and services.

During this year’s Dash 4 Cash race weekends, Comcast will provide free tickets and driver meet and greets for local nonprofit organizations like the YMCA of Greater Richmond, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, and the Green Beret Project.

Lift Zones and Internet Essentials are both key components of Comcast’s Project UP initiative developed to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Having reliable Internet and the tools and information necessary to navigate the digital world are critical to opportunity and success. Comcast is helping bridge the digital divide by providing Internet, technology, and resources to the communities and people in need.

Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

Comcast PR