Rajah Caruth Slated to Make Rookie Debut at Richmond Raceway

Rajah Caruth is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at his home track – Richmond Raceway this weekend in the ToyotaCare 250. Caruth is locked in to compete in six events for Alpha Prime Racing.

Caruth, 19, has been a member of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program since 2018. He currently competes full time in the ARCA Menards Series for Rev Racing where he’s scored an 11th place finish in the Daytona season opener and a top 5 at Phoenix Raceway this season. He’s also competed part time in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly series scoring wins at Hickory Motor Speedway and Tri-County Motor Speedway this year.

The Washington D.C. native is returning to his home track Richmond Raceway to make his Xfinity Series debut in front of family, friends, and sponsors.

“Richmond Raceway was the first track where I ever attended a NASCAR race as a kid, so it’s incredibly personal to me that my first Xfinity Series race will be here,” said Caruth. “It’s been awesome working with the men and women at Alpha Prime Racing. They are extremely hardworking and supportive, and I can’t wait to go to war with them this year.”

Alpha Prime Racing is committed in the opportunity to support and develop up and coming drivers as they challenge themselves to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and beyond.

“We are excited to have Rajah in the 44 this weekend at Richmond and to help make his Xfinity debut memorable,” said Tommy Joe Martins, Co-owner of Alpha Prime Racing. “Being the first driver that Alpha Prime Racing signed will be a special and full circle moment for everyone and we are ready to support him this weekend in Richmond and into 2022.”

Caruth will be joined by Howie DiSavino III in his debut with Alpha Prime Racing at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd.

APR PR