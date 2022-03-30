RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Richmond Raceway

“I’m pumped. It fits into my wheelhouse perfectly. It’s the home-track for Sam Hunt Racing, and it's a short-track, which makes it almost like a double-whammy for us. I've run at Richmond before in the Super Late Model and we had a good run. Working with everyone at Sam Hunt Racing has been awesome. We had the opportunity to visit with the team in Las Vegas and I feel like seeing how everything works and that experience as a whole is going to help us right away.”

-- Derek Griffith , Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra