Jabs Construction to Return as Sponsor of Brandon Brown at Richmond Raceway

Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today the return of Jabs Construction as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 2.



Jabs Construction Inc. is a full-service design/build residential remodeling company based out of Dumfries, Virginia. They provide complete contracting services for projects ranging from small trim repairs to whole-house remodeling. In addition to their complete remodeling services, Jabs Construction maintains an Architectural Department and an Electrical Division.



"I'm so excited to have Jabs Construction back on the race car this weekend in Richmond. They've been a partner for the past four seaon Richmond Raceway is their home track, so hopefully I can make this weekend that much more special with a good finish!



The company was started in 1978 as a small family business and maintains that structure today with Jabs Construction still being owned, operated and managed by members of the Jabs Family.



"One of my favorite things about working with Jabs is that they're a family-owned business, just like Brandonbilt Motorsports. We really relate to one another because of that. I strive to support other family-owned businesses, because I know the amount of hard work and heart that it takes to operate one."



Brandon Brown heads to Richmond Raceway feeling optimistic about the first short-track race of the season. "Short track racing is my comfort zone and something that I'm pretty confident about. I'm anxious to get back out there and redeem myself after my run at COTA. Tire strategy will be important here for stronger long runs."



"Another thing that I'm pumped about is my family being there this weekend. My hometown is only about an hour from the track (Woodbridge, VA) so a lot of them are able to come. I feel like I push myself harder when my mom and younger brother are at the tracks, because I'd love to get them to Victory Lane. The feeling of winning is indescribable."



The No. 68 Jabs Construction Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track on Saturday, March 19 at Richmond Raceway, with coverage airing live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



For more information about Jabs Construction, please visit www.jabsinc.com/.



BMS PR