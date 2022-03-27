RACE REPORT: COTA - Parker Chase / No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra

Top-20 in your Xfinity debut at your home track, what did this mean to you?

“ It’s always special racing at COTA with it being 45 minutes from my house. Every time I race here, no matter what it is, I always have a lot of people out here – friends and family. To make Xfinity Series debut with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing here at COTA is pretty cool, we came home 19th but we had a lot more pace. I think our lap times were a lot of the times inside the top-five and top-10 in speed. It’s just rough out there. We started further back then we wanted to and it’s just hard to make up position on a road course, especially starting middle to back of the pack. ”

Parker Chase -- Driver of the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra