RACE REPORT: COTA - Parker Chase / No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra

KEY NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase recorded a 19th-place finish in this NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Circuit of the Americas.
  • The New Braunfels, TX native made his series debut at not only his home-track, but also a place where he has won before.
  • Qualifying for the Pit Boss 250 followed a group qualifying procedure. Chase qualified in Group B, solidifying a 23rd-fastest lap time.
  • The No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra consistently ran Top-5 and Top-10 lap times but track position played a major factor in the 46-lap event.
  • Chase and the No. 26 machine competed as high as eighth.
  • Just before the end of Stage Two, the No. 26 team received a speeding penalty exiting pit road, forcing Chase to start at the rear of the field for the final stage.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stage One (Laps 1-15) Recap
  • Parker Chase and the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra started 23rd in Saturday's Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas.
  • Chase gained five positions in the first lap of the 46-lap event.
  • The Toyota GR Supra received damage on Lap 2 following an incident that pushed Chase back to 20th. By Lap 9, Chase had moved into the Top-15.
  • Chase had no radio communication throughout Stage 1 after an accidental channel switch after Lap Two.
  • The Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra ran consistent speeds within the Top-10 and Top-5.
  • The No. 26 team completed Stage One in the 8th position.
  • The team pitted during the stage-end caution period for four tires, fuel and no adjustments.
Stage Two (Laps 18-31) Recap
  • Chase restarted 25th to start Stage Two.
  • The car was battling issues following damage to the nose causing aerodynamic changes.
  • With 3 laps remaining in Stage 2, Chase brought the Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra to pit road for four tires, fuel, no adjustments, and bear bond to fix the cosmetic damages.
  • The team received a speeding violation, requiring Chase to start at the tail of the field for the final stage.
  • Due to short-pitting, Chase finished Stage 2 in the 30th position.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 33-46) Recap
  • The caution flag waves on Lap 34 due to debris. Chase pitted for four tires, fuel and more cosmetic fixes for the team's final pit stop of the day.
  • When the caution flag waved once again for debris on Lap 37, Chase had made his way up to the 23rd position.
  • Chase restarted 19th with six laps to go.
  • After battling door to door with competitors during the final restart, Chase brought home a 19th place finish in the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra in his NXS debut.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
Top-20 in your Xfinity debut at your home track, what did this mean to you?
 
It’s always special racing at COTA with it being 45 minutes from my house. Every time I race here, no matter what it is, I always have a lot of people out here – friends and family. To make Xfinity Series debut with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing here at COTA is pretty cool, we came home 19th but we had a lot more pace. I think our lap times were a lot of the times inside the top-five and top-10 in speed. It’s just rough out there. We started further back then we wanted to and it’s just hard to make up position on a road course, especially starting middle to back of the pack.
 
Parker Chase -- Driver of the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra
 
