RCR NXS Post Race Report: COTA

“Considering everything this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team went through today, we finished well. We started fifth and planned to run up front all day, but it took a while to get going at the beginning of the race. We were having some brake issues, but the Whelen team did a great job addressing that during the race. It felt like once we got the brake issues figured out, we got our Chevy driving a little bit better and passed a lot of cars. Another car turned us in the final stage, and that didn’t do us any favors. We had a fast car at the end, but we needed a little bit more track position. We probably had top-five speed. It is what it is. On to next weekend.”

-Sheldon Creed