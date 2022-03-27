NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race at COTA

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the America’s.
“That’s why I’m so frickin hard on myself sometimes because they deserve to win more than anybody here and I just want to do it for them, so thankfully, we got one done today.”
Rounding out the top five were Austin Hill in second, Cole Custer in third, Noah Gragson in fourth and Sam Mayer in fifth.
Allmendinger, Hill, Gragson and Mayer are the eligible drivers for next Saturday’s Dash 4 Cash opener at Richmond Raceway with their top five finishes.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Richmond Raceway next Saturday, April 2nd at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.
Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger
Stage 2 Winner: Sam Mayer
Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger