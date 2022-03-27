Sunday, Mar 27

Gibbs Battles Through Adversity to Solid Finish

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Mar 26 91
Parker Kligerman (12th) and Ty Gibbs (15th) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday evening.

 

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas

Race 6 of 33 – 156.86 miles, 46 laps

 

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

 

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Austin Hill*

3rd, Cole Custer*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Sam Mayer*

12th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

15th, TY GIBBS

18th, BRANDON JONES

19th, PARKER CHASE

28th, BUBBA WALLACE

29th, JJ YELEY

37th, WILL RODGERS

*non-Toyota driver


 

TOYOTA QUOTES

PARKER CHASE, No. 26 Bahnbrecker Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 19th

Top-20 in your Xfinity debut at your home track, what did this mean to you?

“It’s always special racing at COTA with it being 45 minutes from my house. Every time I race here, no matter what it is, I always have a lot of people out here – friends and family. To make Xfinity Series debut with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing here at COTA is pretty cool, we came home 19th but we had a lot more pace. I think our lap times were a lot of the times inside the top-five and top-10 in speed. It’s just rough out there. We started further back then we wanted to and it’s just hard to make up position on a road course, especially starting middle to back of the pack.”

TRD PR

Speedway Digest Staff

