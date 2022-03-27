Gibbs Battles Through Adversity to Solid Finish

Parker Kligerman (12th) and Ty Gibbs (15th) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday evening.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Circuit of the Americas
Race 6 of 33 – 156.86 miles, 46 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, AJ Allmendinger*
2nd, Austin Hill*
3rd, Cole Custer*
4th, Noah Gragson*
5th, Sam Mayer*
12th, PARKER KLIGERMAN
15th, TY GIBBS
18th, BRANDON JONES
19th, PARKER CHASE
28th, BUBBA WALLACE
29th, JJ YELEY
37th, WILL RODGERS
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
PARKER CHASE, No. 26 Bahnbrecker Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing
Finishing Position: 19th
Top-20 in your Xfinity debut at your home track, what did this mean to you?
“It’s always special racing at COTA with it being 45 minutes from my house. Every time I race here, no matter what it is, I always have a lot of people out here – friends and family. To make Xfinity Series debut with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing here at COTA is pretty cool, we came home 19th but we had a lot more pace. I think our lap times were a lot of the times inside the top-five and top-10 in speed. It’s just rough out there. We started further back then we wanted to and it’s just hard to make up position on a road course, especially starting middle to back of the pack.”
TRD PR