Sunday, Mar 27

Ford Performance NASCAR: Cole Custer Finishes 3rd in COTA Xfinity Series Race

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Mar 26 84
Ford Performance NASCAR: Cole Custer Finishes 3rd in COTA Xfinity Series Race

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd - Cole Custer

11th - Ryan Sieg 22nd - Patrick Gallagher

26th - Riley Herbst

34th - Joe Graf Jr.

 

COLE CUSTER, No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink Ford Mustang -- Finished 3rd

“It was good to get out there and get those laps. I think I overdrove the car a lot of the day, so it was good to get in a rhythm. The track gets really hot and slick in the afternoon, so it is good to know that for the Cup car. I am pretty frustrated. I think we would have had a really good shot to win that race and I just made a stupid mistake and sped on pit road. I can’t thank everyone enough at Bucked Up and Ford Performance. Hopefully, we can have another good run tomorrow in our Cup Mustang.”


RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- Finished 26th

WHAT WERE YOU DEALING WITH AFTER THAT FIRST LAP SKIRMISH? “It just wasn’t a good day. Our toe was just off a little bit after that. It just wasn't a good day by anyone, so we will just regroup and go on to Richmond."

 

Ford Performance PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Pit Boss 250 results from Circuit of The Americas Gibbs Battles Through Adversity to Solid Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.