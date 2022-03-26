Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Circuit of the Americas

Myatt Snider - No. 31 TaxSlayer

Chevrolet Camaro SS- Circuit of the Americas

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 30-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fastest lap of 88.436 at 138.813 mph on Lap-5 of his 6-lap session putting him 15th fastest of the 43 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas.



– Starting Position; Directly after the 30-minute practice session teams would move into determine the starting order for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250. In 2022, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. Snider would lay down a fast lap of 89.606 at 136.999 in Group B putting the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro ninth in the group at the end of the 15 minutes failing to transfer on to the fast-10. At the conclusion of qualifying Snider would fall into the 21st starting position for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250.



– Circuit of the Americas Stats; Saturday’s NXS Pit Boss 250 will mark Snider’s sixth race with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR), and his second NXS start at COTA. In NASCAR’s debut at COTA in 2021, Snider was able to come away with a 21stplace finish after making contact with Riley Herbst on the last lap running in the 8th position and spinning out of contention.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 104 to COTA for Snider to compete with in Saturday’s Pit Boss 250. Chassis No. 104 last competed for JAR in the Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October. In that race driver Sage Karam ran a clean race until the last lap when Jeremey Clements would bonzi the corner causing Karam to cut the course. NASCAR would implement a :30 second penalty for cutting the course dropping him back to the 25th in the finishing order. Prior to Charlotte Chassis No. 104 last competed for JAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with Karam behind the wheel. In his first NXS start Karam would finish 26th after experiencing an electrical issue with three laps remaining. Prior to that No. 104 would compete at Road America in the Henry 180 with Kaz Grala behind the wheel. In that race Grala would qualify 7th and finish 18th. Prior to that Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick would steer No. 104 to a pair of 8th place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier in the season.

JAR PR