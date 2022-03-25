SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | Joe Graf Jr. Circuit of the Americas Event Preview

Welcome Back: This weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 08 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250.

COTA marks the fifth race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and 10th race overall between 2021 and 2022 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible Gold TM .

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: Responsible Gold is institutional grade 99.99% pure gold that has been responsibly sourced.

Responsible Gold can be traced back to its origin giving the owner or G-Coin token holder knowledge that it has been responsibly mined and sourced throughout the supply chain.

Same Day Settlements With MoneyGram: G-Coin customers with Tier 3 access can use cash to buy or sell G-Coin tokens at participating MoneyGram locations.

To place a buy or sell order using cash, Tier 3 customers need to select the 'MoneyGram' option from 'Pay With' that appears on the buy | sell screen. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an email with detailed instructions to follow at participating MoneyGram locations.

For buy orders, customers will have 24 hours to make the payment in cash, which is when the balance on the G-Coin wallet is updated. Buy orders expire after 24 hours so customers will need to place a new order after that time.

For sell orders, customers are responsible for collecting the proceeds of the sale in cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The G-Coin balance will be updated when the sell order has been placed, which is irreversible.

Number Swap: For the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, Joe Graf Jr. will drive the No. 08 Ford Mustang instead of his traditional No. 07 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Graf will retain most of his same No. 07 team with the number swap for the Pit Boss 250.

Settling In: COTA marks the sixth race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower.

In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season, including this weekend at COTA.

Don’t Forget The New Partner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization.

Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track.

The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Circuit of the Americas Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Circuit of the Americas in Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss 250.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road Course Nuggets: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in eight road course races with an average starting position of 26.5 and an average result of 25.0.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Nalley Cars 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Graf contended for a top-10 finish aboard the No. 07 Gtechniq Ford Mustang, but after contact from another competitor while running in the top-10 damaged the race car, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team salvaged a 23rd place finish.

School Back In Session: While juggling a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, college life has resumed for Joe Graf Jr.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Graf Jr. has resorted to online classes at the University of New York, where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team engineer Jeff Kirkendall is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief this weekend at COTA.

He will crew chief just his second NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and first at COTA.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. 10-time Xfinity winner Cole Custer will drive the No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink | G-Coin Ford Mustang on Saturday for his second Xfinity start of the 2022 season.

Custer is set to make his 107th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and second at Circuit of the Americas. Last year in the series’ inaugural race, he finished seventh after starting third for Rick Ware Racing.

Earlier this year, Custer delivered SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt their first career Xfinity Series victory at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).