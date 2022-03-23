Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers Toyota GR Supra Preview - Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

No. 19 Menards/Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT COTA: Brandon Jones will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In 2021, Jones was running inside the top 10 towards the end of stage two when he went off track and suffered some damage to his Toyota GR Supra. The team was able to pit for repairs and salvage a lead-lap 17 th -place finish.

COTA is a 3.426-mile road course made up of 20 turns. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers logo on the hood this weekend at COTA. For more information visit: https://www.oklahomajoes.com/smokers-and-grills

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers logo on the hood this weekend at COTA. For more information visit: https://www.oklahomajoes.com/smokers-and-grills ATLANTA RECAP: Qualifying was canceled in Atlanta and the field was set by the NASCAR rule book. Jones started the race from third and ran in the top-eight the entire stage one. Jones was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to drop back to the end of the longest line to start stage two. He started his fight back and was back in the top three by lap 89. Jones survived a wreck fest, a red flag and two overtimes to finish a hard fought seventh-place finish.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

JGR NXS AT COTA: JGR driver Kyle Busch won the inaugural NXS race at COTA in 2021. In four combined starts at COTA, JGR has tallied one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “COTA is a big track and provides a lot of room to gain a lot of time but also lots of time to lose some lap time too. It’s always great to have laps on a track going back to it. We’ve had someone from this organization win and we’ve got a lot of notes to look at. I’ve got my notes on where I need to work on things. I expect to be pretty good. All of our road course stuff last year was really fast.”

