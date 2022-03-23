Our Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo Partner With Pit Boss Grills

Our Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo are proud to announce a partnership with Pit Boss® Grills. Pit Boss, a subsidiary of Dansons Inc., is a leading manufacturer of technologically innovative, value-engineered products, including wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbecues, smokers, and portable grills. “I’m really pumped to start growing with Pit Boss Grills,” Anthony Alfredo said. “They have great values and give people the opportunity to have high quality cooking at home. I can’t wait to have them on-board our Chevrolet Camaro and chase trophies together.”

Pit Boss Grills will debut as a primary partner at the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Pit Boss is more than just a grill manufacturer! They are a full-service barbecue provider. Much like Our Motorsports, Pit Boss is grounded in their family-oriented values. “Pit Boss is blessed to partner with Anthony Alfredo, as he shares our values and vision,” Dansons President Jeff Thiessen said. “We’re eager not only to team up with a highly talented driver, but also to cement our title as the Official Grill of NASCAR. We’re excited to get started and welcome Anthony and the #23 team into Pit Boss Nation!” “We are excited to have Pit Boss on board,” said Chris Our, Owner of Our Motorsports. “We look forward to building a strong relationship with them on and off the track!”

Our Motorsports PR