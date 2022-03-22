Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra Preview -- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at COTA

No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas and Atlanta NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

LEADERS: Ty Gibbs is first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings coming off two win (Las Vegas and Atlanta) and five top-15 finishes.

COTA: Gibbs has never competed on the Circuit of the Americas road course in any NASCAR sanctioned competition.

HIGH PERCENTAGE: Gibbs has competed in just 26 NASCAR Xfinity races, but has won six of them meaning his winning average is 26 percent.

THE CLOSER: Gibbs has only led 13 laps all season, but scored two wins. At Atlanta he led only one lap, but it was the most important one.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 32 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT COTA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has four total starts at COTA in Xfinity competition with one win, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, one poles and the team has led 35 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4:30 pm EDT on Saturday, March 26 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra

“It was great to score another win last week at Atlanta, but our attention now moves to COTA. It’s a very technical and challenging road course that I’ve done on the SIM, but haven’t been to yet. So hopefully we’ll have a good Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra. It’s super cool to have Interstate Batteries on my car. They were the founding sponsor of JGR, long before I was born (laughs). This is their 70th anniversary and I’m hoping we can give them a victory in their home state and keep this momentum going.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra

“Ty did a very nice job last week of rallying to the win. He missed his pit stall and we went to the back, but I’ve always said, you are never out of a race and he proved it by driving to the front and making a great move to get the lead on the last lap. COTA is another new track for him, but he’s good on road courses and I think we’ll bring him a good Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra. Cool to have Intestate Batteries on board as they are the original sponsor of JGR and have been great partners for more than 30 years. Plus it’s their 70th anniversary so it’d be great to get them a win in Texas."

Gibbs 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 2 2 3 0 13 9.0 6.4

Gibbs 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 18 4 9 10 1 244 11.3 10.0

JGR PR