RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Circuit of the Americas
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at his home track of Circuit of the Americas.
 
  • Chase, a New Braunfels, TX native, is a winner at COTA in the SRO GT4 America Series.
 
  • In 2021, Chase made his second of two starts with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the road course in Austin. He started eighth and finished 18th.
 
  • Parker Chase will pilot the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra at Circuit of the Americas. Bahnbrëcker is based out of Chase's hometown.
  • About Bahnbrëcker: An eclectic group of New Braunfels friends wanted to pay tribute to their unique Texas town founded by German pioneers in 1845 where the Comal and Guadalupe rivers meet. What better way to capture the spirit of New Braunfels they thought, than with an easy drinking craft whiskey. They called it Bahnbrëcker, meaning ‘trailblazer’ in German, and like New Braufels, it’s a quirky combination of German engineering and Texan swagger. Slow River Blend, the first product to launch, is a smooth Hefeweizen-Style Whiskey distilled from Texan and Midwestern winter wheats with notes of lemon peel, clove, caramel, and vanilla. For more information, visit www.bahnbrecker.com and follow on Instagram @bahnbrecker.
 
  • The Pit Boss 250 at COTA will mark Chase's third NASCAR National Touring Series Start; however, the 46-lap race will be one of many on long list of road-courses on Chase's resume.
 
  • This trip to Austin will be Sam Hunt Racing's second attempt at the 3.42-mile road course.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
“I'm really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Circuit of the Americas with Sam Hunt Racing and TRD. Sam has assembled an impressive roster of drivers for the #26 Toyota Supra this season and I'm honored to get the wheel for COTA. Being able to make my first start with SHR is special because the team and I are very similar in that we are young, hungry, and have big goals within the sport. COTA is an hour from my house and we always have a big crowd come out and support us whenever we have an event there. We had good speed last year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I'm looking to put that experience to work."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“We’re proud to be giving Parker his first shot at the Xfinity level here at Sam Hunt Racing. Parker is newer to NASCAR, but is extremely familiar with COTA and many of the road courses with his road racing background. He is a young gun in the Toyota program, and I believe he has the opportunity to not only learn, but surprise some folks along the way. Hopefully, we run a clean race and come home with good notes to build on for his future.”
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
