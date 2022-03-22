RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Circuit of the Americas

|
- Parker Chase will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at his home track of Circuit of the Americas.
- Chase, a New Braunfels, TX native, is a winner at COTA in the SRO GT4 America Series.
- In 2021, Chase made his second of two starts with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the road course in Austin. He started eighth and finished 18th.
- Parker Chase will pilot the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra at Circuit of the Americas. Bahnbrëcker is based out of Chase's hometown.
- About Bahnbrëcker: An eclectic group of New Braunfels friends wanted to pay tribute to their unique Texas town founded by German pioneers in 1845 where the Comal and Guadalupe rivers meet. What better way to capture the spirit of New Braunfels they thought, than with an easy drinking craft whiskey. They called it Bahnbrëcker, meaning ‘trailblazer’ in German, and like New Braufels, it’s a quirky combination of German engineering and Texan swagger. Slow River Blend, the first product to launch, is a smooth Hefeweizen-Style Whiskey distilled from Texan and Midwestern winter wheats with notes of lemon peel, clove, caramel, and vanilla. For more information, visit www.bahnbrecker.com and follow on Instagram @bahnbrecker.
- The Pit Boss 250 at COTA will mark Chase's third NASCAR National Touring Series Start; however, the 46-lap race will be one of many on long list of road-courses on Chase's resume.
- This trip to Austin will be Sam Hunt Racing's second attempt at the 3.42-mile road course.