RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Circuit of the Americas

“I'm really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Circuit of the Americas with Sam Hunt Racing and TRD. Sam has assembled an impressive roster of drivers for the #26 Toyota Supra this season and I'm honored to get the wheel for COTA. Being able to make my first start with SHR is special because the team and I are very similar in that we are young, hungry, and have big goals within the sport. COTA is an hour from my house and we always have a big crowd come out and support us whenever we have an event there. We had good speed last year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I'm looking to put that experience to work."

-- Parker Chase , Driver of the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra