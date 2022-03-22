Scott Heckert Races for BJMM at COTA

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Connecticut driver, Scott Heckert, will be behind the wheel of the stock car No. 5 Chevrolet this upcoming Saturday, 3/26, for the NASCAR Xfinity series race, Pit Boss 250, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.

Heckert is a professional racing driver who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. Heckert has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series. The 2022 Circuit of the Americas race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 11th race for the Xfinity Series team.

“We are excited to have Scott race for BJMM at the Pit Boss 250,” said BJMM’s co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “Scott has proven himself behind the wheel to be an experienced and talented road course driver. We look forward to seeing how Heckert preforms in his first race of the 2022 season in Austin, TX.”

Heckert’s primary sponsor for the race is Malco® Automotive Products. Malco Automotive is a Malco Products, Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high-quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the Official Detailing Sponsor of B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

“Malco is honored to be the primary sponsor of the BJMM No. 5 Chevrolet at the Pit Boss 250,” said Malco president, Seth Glauberman.” “Scott has an impressive racing background. We look forward to cheering him on during his first race of the 2022 season.”

“COTA is one of my favorite tracks I’ve been to and I’ve had good success here in sports car racing,” said driver, Scott Heckert. “In 2018, I won the 24 hours of COTA so it’ll be interesting to see how that knowledge transfers over to stock car racing. Talking with BJ and seeing the speed so far in in 2022, I feel like the team has really been pushing hard and I know it’ll show this weekend.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports looks forward to seeing Scott Heckert compete at his 2022 season debut. For more information about Malco Products, please visit www.malcoautomotive.com. All parties are eager to hit the track and encourage “skull racing” fans to tune-in on Saturday, March 26, from 4:30 – 8:30 PM EST to watch the race on FOX.

BJMM PR