RACE REPORT: ATL - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

What were your thoughts on today's race?

"It was a hard-fought finish today. We had a mechanical issue in practice and struggled through handling issues and a vibration throughout the race. The cautions and track position really worked on our side there in the final stage, and we were able to bring home a top-15 finish. It wasn’t the prettiest race, but we’ll take it. I can’t thank the team and the ForeverLawn family enough for their support. Looking forward to getting to Texas with everyone."

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt , Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra