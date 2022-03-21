Tuesday, Mar 22

RACE REPORT: ATL - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

RACE REPORT: ATL - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
KEY NOTES
 
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt recorded his highest finish of the 2022 season so far, solidifying Sam Hunt Racing's fourth Top-15 finish of the season in the team's 50th career start.
  • In 50 career starts, Sam Hunt Racing has hosted 11 different drivers, recorded two Top-5's and three Top-10's, and has led 11 laps.
  • Qualifying for the Nalley Cars 250 was cancelled and replaced with practice due to Friday's weather.
  • Earnhardt had mechanical issues during practice which led to unapproved adjustments prior to the race. Earnhardt was expected to start 19th, but had to drop to the rear of the field.
  • The No. 26 Toyota GR Supra battled handling issues throughout Stages One and Two. While handling started to get better during the Final Stage, frequent cautions allowed Earnhardt to move through the field.
  • The #Nalley250 was Sam Hunt Racing's third career start at the 1.5-mile track, securing its highest finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
 
RACE RECAP
 
Stages One (Laps 1-41) & Two (Lap 48-82) Recap
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra were set to start 19th in the Nalley Cars 250, but were required to fall to the back of the field due to unapproved adjustments following mechanical issues during Saturday's 40-minute practice session.
  • Throughout Stage One, Earnhardt reported the car was "edgy" and there was a vibration in the Toyota GR Supra.
  • The team assessed both issues during the competition caution on Lap 22. There were no visible reasons for the vibration, so the No. 26 pushed through while also making handling adjustments to make the car more secure.
  • Handling issues continued throughout the remainder of Stages One and Two with a variety of handling adjustments during pit stops.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 89-170)
  • Earnhardt and the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra started the Final Stage in the 37th position, one lap down. The team received the free pass to move back to the lead lap during the Lap 113 caution period.
  • Earnhardt restarted 28th when the race resumed on Lap 122.
  • The final stage was riddled with various cautions, but the No. 26 team got through each of them unscathed minus a donut on the driver-side door during the caution that during the first overtime attempt.
  • On the final restart (the second overtime attempt), Earnhardt restarted 16th and brought home a 13th place finish.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
Image by Daylon Barr Photography
 
What were your thoughts on today's race?
 
"It was a hard-fought finish today. We had a mechanical issue in practice and struggled through handling issues and a vibration throughout the race. The cautions and track position really worked on our side there in the final stage, and we were able to bring home a top-15 finish. It wasn’t the prettiest race, but we’ll take it. I can’t thank the team and the ForeverLawn family enough for their support. Looking forward to getting to Texas with everyone."
 
-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra
 
