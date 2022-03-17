Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance

After last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix, you headed to the Gila River Arena in Glendale to watch your fellow Monster Energy athletes in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour. What did you see there and, from your vantage point, how does wrestling a bull compare with wrestling a 3,300-pound Xfinity Series car? “Both can be unpredictable. These riders never know how the bulls are going to react and the same goes with our Monster Energy Ford Mustang. You can prepare in every single way but, ultimately, you’re at the mercy of the your ride. The similarities between the two sports is ironic. There are two beasts – one alive and one mechanical – that you’re trying to control. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.” How long have you been a Monster Energy athlete and, like the PBR event last weekend at Phoenix, what are some of the other cool things you’ve been able to do with your fellow Monster Energy athletes? “It’s been a few years, now, that I’ve been a Monster Energy athlete, but their history with my family and off-road racing is a long one. Monster Energy has such a directory of incredible athletes and we’re always looking for ways to interact with them. Last year, I collaborated with a pro skateboarder and another Monster Energy athlete, Nyjah Huston, for a giveaway. Opportunities like that make you thankful for that network.” Last week’s race at Phoenix didn’t end how you would’ve liked, but you’re still off to a strong start to the season and you’re 10th in points. What do you have to do this weekend at Atlanta to help you in the race for the playoffs? “We have to get stage points and a strong finish. Last weekend hurt us in the points, but we have an opportunity to leave it all behind and continue to perform at the level that we know we can. We really don’t know what to expect at Atlanta, but all we can do is prepare and take advantage of Friday’s practice session. This Monster Energy team is strong and I know that we can get to victory lane soon.” You and the No. 98 team are one of a few Xfinity Series teams that had the opportunity to test at Atlanta since its reconfiguration and repave. What are your expectations for this weekend? “I’m excited for Atlanta. Expectations are high since we’re one of the few teams that got to test there in the offseason. The track is definitely different from what it used to be, but it’s a new challenge and we’re ready for it. I feel like that test helped give the No. 98 Monster Energy team an idea of what to expect this weekend.” TSC PR