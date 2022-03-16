Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Pentair Toyota GR Supra Preview - Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Pentair Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT ATLANTA: Brandon Jones will make his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) Saturday behind the wheel of the No. 19 Menards/Pentair Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In his previous seven starts, Jones has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Jones is from the Atlanta area, making AMS his hometown track and a special stop on the NXS circuit. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pentair logo on the hood this weekend at AMS. For more information visit: https://www.pentair.com/

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pentair logo on the hood this weekend at AMS. For more information visit: https://www.pentair.com/ PHOENIX RECAP: Jones qualified fifth at Phoenix Raceway and had a fast Menards Toyota GR Supra. Jones ran inside the top-five a majority of the race and led 30 laps. In the end he came up one position short of the victory, crossing the finish line second.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: BrandonJonesRacing I Instagram: BrandonJonesRac

JGR NXS AT ATLANTA: In 57 combined starts at AMS, JGR has tallied four wins, 18 top-five finishes, 30 top-10s and 914 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 8.6 an average finish of 12.4.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Luckily, we’ve had some teammates who were able to test on the new surface, so we have some notes going into this weekend. We’ve been trying to do everything we can simulator wise since that’s the only way we’ll be able to see it before we go. TRD does a good job at simulating these tracks. It’s going to be interesting; it’s going to be a similar package to what you’d see at Daytona but a much shorter racetrack.”

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 1 2 0 1 15.1 18.6

Jones’ 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 2 0 35 9.5 15.5

Jones’ Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 207 4 31 90 3 623 11.8 15.4

JGR PR