Phoenix Post Race Our Motorsports

News and Notes

Started : 18th

Finished: 15th





From the Pit Box:

Kris Bowen: “We fought a really tight race car all day. Brett did a great job driving the car and letting us know of any adjustments we needed to make. The pit crew was great and helped get us a couple of positions. We look forward to going to Atlanta and bringing an even better car!”





Anthony Alfredo – No. 23 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro Review

United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway

News and Notes

Tough Break: Unfortunately the No.23 endured a mechanical issue that led to them going several laps down

Started : 37th

Finished: 37th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Anthony Alfredo : “I appreciate the hard work of everyone on my team. We worked hard to fixed the problem and were able to put some laps down. It’s super unfortunate that this happened to us because I felt like we had a fast Dude Wipe Chevy. We will continue to work hard and build off of this. I look forward to going to Atlanta and rebounding.”

From the Pit Box:

Pat Tryson: “ Unfortunately, we had a mechanical issue that didn’t allow us to qualify. We took it to the garage before the race and believed we had fixed the problem. Super proud of our team for never giving up and working to resolve the issue. Although we were several laps down we used that time as a learning experience to build on what we have.”

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Freshly Laid/Club Scottsdale Chevrolet Camaro Review

United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway





News and Notes

Started : 16th

Finished: 12th

First top 15 for the No.27 team!

From the Driver Seat:

Jeb Burton- “ We had a pretty good car this weekend. It was the first race for us where things were more normal. The guys in the shop have been working hard to give me a car to come out and race. We have a long way to go but are heading in the right direction. Looking forward to getting to Atlanta. It will be anybody's race!”

From the Pit Box:

Chad Walter: “I felt like this was our first normal weekend. Practice went although we were a little free. We made the right adjustments which led to a good qualifying result. We are getting our scale figured out. We are still learning what he likes and what works for our team. Right out of the gate we drove up to 12th, which was great! The car had good speed. The pit crew did an excellent job of giving us a solid day. There is definitely room for improvement but overall it was a good day for the No.27 team. Jeb also did a great job and brought it home without a scratch.”

Our Motorsports PR