The Driveway Company Joins Karam In Atlanta

Alpha Prime Racing has announced that The Driveway Company of Atlanta will be the primary sponsor for Sage Karam and the No.44 Chevy Camaro for the March 19th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Nalley Cars 250. This will be the first race of Karam’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and his debut with Alpha Prime Racing.



The Driveway Company is a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance and was recently included in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Top New Franchises Ranking.



Concrete has the potential to be the longest lasting investment you will make in and around your home. However, many homeowners lack knowledge in the importance of maintaining the concrete to ensure it reaches its fullest lifetime potential.



The Driveway Company is a one-stop opportunity for your concrete repair and maintenance needs and the Driveway Company of Atlanta is the best place for Atlanta NASCAR fans to go for concrete services.



“I’m absolutely thrilled to have The Driveway Company onboard the #44 Chevy Camaro for my 2022 debut in Atlanta.



I’ve come to appreciate the hustle and hard work it takes to make it in NASCAR, and The Driveway Company embodies similar values in their entrepreneurial franchise model.



I really look forward to getting to know them on a professional and personal level, and appreciate them trusting me with representing their brand. ” said Karam, driver of the No.44 The Driveway Company Chevy.



“Sage is a phenomenal talent. We’re really happy to have him as part of our team and grateful for the support of The Driveway Company. Atlanta will be an exciting race for everyone in the industry with the changes to the speedway and we know that we’ll have a great race to kick off our relationship with The Driveway Company and Sage,” said Tommy Joe Martins, GM of Alpha Prime Racing



“The Driveway Company of Atlanta is thrilled to be working with NASCAR, Sage Karam and the Alpha Prime team. With the race taking place in our own backyard in Atlanta, and the drivers tearing up what we love to replace and repair - concrete - the partnership couldn’t be more perfect.



We look forward to supporting Sage and the Alpha Prime team in Atlanta and bringing more awareness to our concrete repair services and newest product, Softroc - our flexible and durable rubber flooring product,” said Mike O’Connor, of The Driveway Company Atlanta.



Peachwood Floor Coverings and FranBridge Consulting will also be joining The Driveway Company as associate sponsors for Karam and the No.44 Chevy team. FranBridge Consulting is the preeminent source of Non-Food franchise opportunities and investments. Peachwood Floor Coverings, LLC provides superior flooring and tile installation services for both residential and commercial clients in the greater Atlanta area. You can find each at https://franbridgeconsulting.com and www.peachwoodfloorcoverings.com.



The Driveway Company #44 Chevy Camaro will hit the track for the first time Friday, March 18th for a brief practice session and Saturday morning for qualifying. Race coverage of Saturday’s Nalley Cars 250 will begin at 5:00pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to Sage’s and The Driveway Company's social media for giveaways and more information!



The Driveway Company PR