RACE REPORT: Phoenix - John Hunter Nemechek / No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra

What did you guys learn today?

“ We didn’t start off super great during practice and qualifying. We qualified decent, found a little bit of speed, but the long run speed wasn’t very good. We worked hard on it all day and made some big adjustments from practice to qualifying and qualifying to the race and made some more adjustments during the race. This team just never stopped working on this Stillhouse Toyota Supra. We got up there and led some laps – I think that’s the first for Sam Hunt Racing – ran inside I feel like the top five, top six all day, which is a huge accomplishment for them. I had fun behind the wheel driving this thing. Anytime that I can come race and be behind the wheel, I’m enjoying it. The more laps the better and to run in the top five for this team is great. This is a great group of guys. Now [my] focus has shifted back to the Truck deal next week. ”

-- John Hunter Nemechek , Driver of the No. 26 Stillhouse® Toyota GR Supra