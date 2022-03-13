RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

“It’s been a long few weeks of West Coast racing, so I really wanted to perform well today in the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet to cap off this stretch of races and recognize the road crew, who have been away from their homes and families, and to honor everyone at United Rentals for their entitlement race. We didn’t make it to Victory Lane, but this team never gave up. We just didn’t have the car we needed today. We struggled through the corners all day. It was halfway decent at the beginning of each run, but then it was like a light switch. Our Chevy got so tight with about 10 laps remaining in the race that it felt like a tire was going down. We completely lost front grip and I had to basically completely stop it to make turn in the corners. It did the same thing no matter what lane I ran. It was a struggle, but this team never gave up. I’m so proud of them for that. We’re headed to Atlanta next week and as a Georgia native, I can’t wait to get there.”

- Austin Hill