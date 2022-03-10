Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance

• The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads into the third leg of its West Coast swing with the United Rentals 200 on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. After kicking off the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the stepping-stone division to the elite NASCAR Cup Series headed west with races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway before rolling into Phoenix. Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), has shown speed and strength at each race, with a fourth-place finish at Daytona, a ninth-place drive at Fontana, and a 14th-place effort last Saturday at Las Vegas, where Herbst rallied after getting collected in a late-race accident. The cumulative effect has Herbst a solid seventh in the championship standings with an average finish of ninth. • After running a purple car last weekend at Las Vegas with Circa Sports as the primary partner of Herbst’s No. 98 Ford Mustang, the familiar green claw of Monster Energy is back on a flat black paint scheme for Herbst Saturday at Phoenix. Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, the company supports the scene and the sport. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports partnerships, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. Herbst has been a longtime Monster Energy ambassador, and following Saturday’s race, he’ll head over to the Gila River Arena in nearby Glendale, Arizona, to watch his fellow Monster Energy athletes competing in the Professional Bull Riders event. • Saturday’s race will be Herbst’s sixth career Xfinity Series start at Phoenix. The 1-mile, desert oval has proven to be one of Herbst’s better tracks. After finishing 30th in his Xfinity Series debut at the track in November 2019, the 23-year-old has not finished worse than 11th in his last four starts at Phoenix. And in his two visits there last season, Herbst earned a pair of fourth-place results. Complementing his Xfinity Series outings at Phoenix is a 10th-place run in his lone NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start at the track in November 2019, and a 15th-place drive in his single NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in November 2018. • Herbst should feel right at home at the desert mile in Arizona. Being a third-generation racer from Las Vegas, he’s taking his family name from the deserts of the southwest to the asphalt tracks of NASCAR. Herbst began racing go-karts up and down the West Coast at age 5. He soon followed in his family’s footsteps in 2006 when he transitioned to off-road racing, where his grandfather Jerry, his dad Troy, and his uncles Tim and Ed, all became Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inductees after their numerous championship-winning campaigns. But by age 10, Herbst sought a return to pavement, which began with Legends cars before transitioning to Speed Trucks, Super Late Models, the K&N Series, Trucks, and now, the Xfinity Series.