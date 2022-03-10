Nickolas Sanchez drives B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ NXS No. 5 Car for the United Rentals 200

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Nick Sanchez will be behind the wheel of stock car No. 5 Chevrolet this upcoming Saturday, Mar. 12, for the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway with primary sponsor Barefoot Rentals.

This weekend marks Nick Sanchez’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start ever. Sanchez is a seasoned ARCA Menards Series driver and excited to bring his skill set to the top 3 NASCAR national series with new partnership from B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

“We are excited to have Nick make his Xfinity series debut with our team,” team owner B.J. McLeod said. “Nick has proven himself behind the wheel in the ARCA series and he has the drive to make the next step in the Xfinity Series.”

Sanchez’s sponsors for this debut race include primary, Barefoot Rentals, and associate, Brand South America. Barefoot Rentals is vacation rental company with luxury properties in the Florida Keys since 2004.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nick Sanchez as he makes his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said President of Barefoot Rentals. “Just as Nick is excited to showcase his talents on this next stage, we are excited to share our brand within the sport. Possibilities are endless and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.” B.J. McLeod Motorsports sees great things to come between Barefoot Rentals and driver, Nick Sanchez.

Our team is also excited to partner with associate sponsor, Brand South Africa. The company was established in 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa. It develops proactive marketing and communication strategies for South Africa to promote economic competitiveness, drive trade, investment, develop pride, patriotism, and active citizenship among South Africans.

“NASCAR is one of the leading sports in North America in terms of popularity,” says Mudunwazi Baloyi, Brand South Africa’s Country Head for North America. “The sport has live television audiences ranging from 2 – 9 million viewers per race and is home to multiple Fortune 100 & 500 companies. This makes it an ideal marketing platform from which we can promote South Africa, not only as an investment destination but as a country from which to source goods and services as well as for business tourism and leisure.”

“This partnership is one of the drivers behind our work to deliver on our global mandate to strengthen Nation Brand advocacy amongst friends of South Africa and South Africans living abroad,” says Baloyi. “Our diaspora communities play an important role in Nation Brand Reputation management and advocacy efforts internationally. Collaborating in sporting circuits opens up important dialogue and engagement between South Africans all around the world. South Africans are well known all over the world for their drive to perform at their best in their fields.”

Brand South Africa looks forward to seeing B.J. McLeod Motorsports compete this season. Baloyi says, “Partnerships such as this, have an important part to play in keeping hope alive for people across the world and especially, to inspire our people at home. We support and celebrate our fellow South Africans who are true to their roots no matter on which track they compete or how tight the corners are that they face, as they push their performance boundaries.”

B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Barefoot Rentals and Brand South Africa are eager to hit the track at this weekend’s race and hope to better serve their fans and clients through it.



For more information about Barefoot Rentals, please visit www.BarefootRentals.net. For more information on partnering with Brand South Africa and its Global South Africans Programme, go to https://brandsouthafrica.com.

BJMM PR