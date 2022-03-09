Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Hemric’s lone NASCAR win came at Phoenix in 2021 to win the NXS championship

Hemric has an average finish of 11.6 at Phoenix across eight starts

He has led 93 laps at Phoenix, 92 of which came in 2021 Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway: "Phoenix is a special place for me, for many reasons and has been the place where some of my more dramatic career moments have occurred. Last year, I had to race my way into the Championship 4 race and was able to end the season on the highest note possible. I've always been comfortable there on track, so I'm looking forward to going back. Obviously, the car has to be able to maneuver and do certain things really well, but raw speed is probably the most important element there. That's something we are working hard on at Kaulig racing to move the needle in the right direction. Hopefully we can take that into race trim and give them a fight."