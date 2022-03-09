Parker Chase to make NXS Debut with Sam Hunt Racing at Home Track

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that Parker Chase, a 21-year-old New Braunfels, TX native, will pilot the No. 26 Bahnbrëcker Toyota GR Supra in the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, March 26. Chase, who has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the 3.41-mile road course, will be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at his home-track.

Chase is looking forward to adding to his NASCAR National Touring Series career by joining Sam Hunt Racing. In 2021, he completed two starts in the NCWTS with Kyle Busch Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course and Circuit of the Americas where he qualified eighth. Chase is a race winner at COTA in the SRO GT4 America Series. Additionally, he’s a winner in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Pirelli World Challenge, and SRO GT4 America. He has also completed six straight Top-10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports.

“I'm really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Circuit of the Americas with Sam Hunt Racing and TRD,” said Chase. “Sam has assembled an impressive roster of drivers for the #26 Toyota Supra this season and I'm honored to get the wheel for COTA. Being able to make my first start with SHR is special because the team and I are very similar in that we are young, hungry, and have big goals within the sport. COTA is an hour from my house and we always have a big crowd come out and support us whenever we have an event there. We had good speed last year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I'm looking to put that experience to work in a few weeks.”

SHR began its journey in the NXS in late 2019 by making its first start in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team shocked the industry with its speed after qualifying 15th in its first attempt. The 2020 NXS season was a part-time effort for the team as it began to expand and grow. In 2021, SHR hosted eight drivers of various skill-level in its first full-time season, racking up one Top-5, two Top-10, and nine top-15 finishes. So far in 2022, SHR has racked up three top-15 finishes.

“We’re proud to be giving Parker his first shot at the Xfinity level here at Sam Hunt Racing,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “Parker is newer to NASCAR, but is extremely familiar with COTA and many of the road courses with his road racing background. He is a young gun in the Toyota program, and I believe he has the opportunity to not only learn, but surprise some folks along the way. Hopefully, we run a clean race and come home with good notes to build on for his future.”

Parker Chase brings Bahnbrëcker to the No. 26 team as its primary partner for the Pit Boss 250 at COTA. Bahnbrëcker is a craft whiskey company that is owned and operated by a group of New Braunfels, Texas natives to pay homage to the founders of the town.

“It is really cool to bring Bahnbrëcker Hefeweizen Whiskey into the Xfinity Series of NASCAR. They are a company rooted in Texas and we hope to give them a good showing on home turf,” said Chase.

The Pit Boss 250 at COTA will begin on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30PM ET | 3:30PM CT. The NXS race will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.