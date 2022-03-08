Zero FG Energy Drink to Fuel Brandon Brown at ﻿Atlanta Motor Speedway

“Today’s world can be noisy and, at times, difficult to navigate - but it doesn’t have to be,” said Josh Askew, CEO and Founder of Zero FG Energy Drink. “Zero FG Energy Drink was created to represent a brand new culture for those who are tired of wasting their energy on the daily dramas of life and just want to live free.” Askew continued by saying, “I feel strongly that Brandon will make a great ambassador for our brand, and we look forward to the start of what is hopefully a long and successful partnership.” Brandon Brown heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway feeling optimistic as the 1.54-mile racetrack had undergone repaving in 2021 and this will be the first race weekend back since the track’s upgraded 28-degree banked corners. “I am proud to partner with Zero FG Energy Drink and to introduce their product to our passionate NASCAR fans,” said Brown. “The culture behind their product is something that I resonate with, and I think that a lot of NASCAR fans will as well.” “There are so many unknowns about how the track (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is going to race after the repave, but from what I’ve gathered, it should be very similar to superspeedway racing, which is great for us since we were able make it to Victory Lane last year at a superspeedway (Talladega) and led laps a few weeks ago at Daytona. Hopefully, we can have a strong performance and put Zero FG in Victory Lane for their first NASCAR race.” The No. 68 Zero FG Energy Drink Chevrolet Camaro will make its NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Saturday, March 19 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, with coverage airing live on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET. For more information about Zero FG Energy Drink and to order your product, please visit www.zerofgenergy.com.