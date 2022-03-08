Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Prepared to Drop the Square Hammer with Grammy Award Winning Metal Band Ghost at Phoenix

JD Motorsports proudly announces their new partnership with Grammy Award winning metal band Ghost.



The Loma Vista Recordings artists will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Ghost Chevrolet at the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 12. The Swedish band recently completed their tour across the United States in support of their upcoming album, Impera.



This unique partnership marks the band’s first foray into American motorsports. “I’m a musician myself,” says JD Motorsports VP of Sales & Marketing Tony Priscaro, “so it’s rocked working with Ghost and Loma Vista Recordings on this car. We can’t wait to put the pedal to the metal.’”



The design of the No. 4 Ghost Chevrolet tells the story of how this unprecedented partnership came together. The paint scheme features the band’s logo, along with their partners Loma Vista Recordings, Global Merchandising Services, Revolver Magazine and Rick Sales Entertainment (RSE).



The partnership is managed by marketing and content creation agency A.E. Engine with promotional support provided by Out of the Groove, and its host Eric Estepp. The Out of the Groove logo will also be featured on the No. 4 Ghost Chevrolet. The paint scheme for the No. 4 Ghost Chevrolet premiered exclusively on Eric's Youtube Channel.



“Me and Craig at A.E. Engine are both huge fans of Ghost,” says Eric Estepp. “Fans know I love the band and wear Ghost shirts on my show regularly. I’m constantly getting comments on my channel or people coming up to me at the races talking about how much they love the band, too. So we knew this would be really exciting for the fans.”



“Eric actually introduced me to Ghost,” says Craig Baroncelli, CEO of A.E. Engine. “We were texting back and forth about the new song “Call Me Little Sunshine” when it came out, and we realized the new album will be released one day prior to the race at Phoenix. At that point it was a no-brainer – we had to pursue this opportunity. I am just thankful Loma Vista Recordings took our call! They are the ones that brought this car to life.”



The 25-year-old driver Bayley Currey is in his first full-time year with JD Motorsports, but he’s no stranger to Phoenix Raceway, including having made a Cup Series start there in 2019, as well as in the Xfinity series in more recent years. Currey finished seventh in last March’s LS Track 250 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.



“I’m ready to rock,” says Currey. “I’m excited about this one, and I know the boys at the shop are excited about this one too, we have a lot of metal fans on our team. Once we heard a deal was imminent, we started working on the cars to Ghost songs. With Ghost on my car, I am ready to take on the world.”



The United Rentals 200 is live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 12 at 4:30pm EST.



Ghost’s latest album Impera is released on March 11, 2022. For more information about the No. 4 Ghost Chevrolet visit https://GroovyMotorsports.com/ papa4car

JDM PR