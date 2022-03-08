Jeffrey Earnhardt to drive the #35 Dalstrong Toyota Supra for Emerling-Gase Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway

Emerling-Gase Motorsports (EGM) announced today that Jeffrey Earnhardt will pilot the No. 35 Toyota GR Supra at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200. Earnhardt is joined by his newest sponsor, Dalstrong. Dalstrong is an industry-leading knife, cookware, and culinary accessory company who recently became a major partner of Jeffrey’s.

The EGM Supra showed impressive lap times in Fontana with Gase behind the wheel where he finished in the top 20. “All of us at EGM are extremely excited to have Jeffrey be a part of the EGM family,” said Gase. “Jeffrey and I have raced together for years and have always had the upmost respect for each other. We have had speed at EGM and excited to see what Jeffrey can do for our team.”

Earnhardt is competing in select races in 2022 focusing on quality opportunities. “I’m so excited to start this new partnership with Dalstrong and get an opportunity to race with EGM,” commented Earnhardt. “I’ve always respected Joey’s work ethic and it was important to me to stick with Toyota teams this season. They’ve been really welcoming to me and I look forward to working with the EGM team this weekend.”

Dalstrong was part of Earnhardt’s Daytona kick off and this will be their first race as the primary sponsor. “Partnering with Jeffrey is such a natural fit for Dalstrong. We don’t forge knives to meet expectations, but to change them. Jeffrey is proud of his family legacy with NASCAR but is carving his own path and setting his own standards of excellence. He puts the same ferocity, intensity, and determination into every race that we put into every product. We're also excited to work with Forever Lawn on joint sponsorships this season. We know there are no limits to what we can achieve together.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Phoenix Raceway happens this Saturday, March 12th at 4:30 PM ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and broadcast on Sirius XM NASCAR.

EGM PR