Las Vegas Motor Speedway Post Race

Brett Moffitt– No. 02 Half Off Wholesale Chevrolet Camaro Review

Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes

Tough Break: The No.02 was involved in an incident in turn 4 at lap 30. This resulted in Moffitt losing a lap.

Moffitt got the lucky dog - Reported that he had a “fast race car”

Resulted as Moffitt’s first top 10 of the season

Started : 13th

Finished: 8th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Brett Moffitt: “We had a fast Half Off Wholesale Chevy this weekend. What all we overcame this weekend was great. Happy we finished in the top ten! I look forward to Phoenix and trying to bring home another top ten finish.”

From the Pit Box:

Kris Bowen: “We had a fast car all weekend. It was unfortunate we got caught up early in someone else’s mess and got some fairly significant damage. The Our motorsports guys did an amazing job getting it patched back together and Brett never gave up. Ending the day with a top ten was nothing short of amazing. If that is our bad day, we have great things coming.”





Anthony Alfredo – No. 23 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro Review

Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes

Tough Break: Unfortunately, the No.23 reported that the car was tight all weeknd and didn’t have the speed they were hoping for

Started : 25th

Finished: 17th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Anthony Alfredo : “We didn’t quite have the speed we wanted in our DUDE Wipes Camaro, but we had a relatively clean race and stayed out of trouble which is important for us to keep improving. Proud of our effort and ready to keep building our notebook.”





Jeb Burton – No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro Review

Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes

The No.27 had a cut tire during qualifying which resulted in him getting significant damage and starting from the rear.

The No.27 was black flagged for an uncontrolled tire. Burton had to serve a penalty under the green flag, this resulted in being 3 laps down

Car had speed at certain points but struggled to take off on restarts.

Started : 38th

Finished: 19th

From the Driver’s Seat:

Jeb Burton : “We haven’t had a normal weekend yet and we are still 15th in points. Hopefully, we can get some better results soon. The guys are working hard but unfortunately, we have had some bad luck. I hope to go to Phoenix and give them the results they deserve. ”

From the Pit Box:

Chad Walter: “Tough weekend overall, but Jeb and the team never quit, and we salvaged an okay finish, all things considered. We really started behind the 8 ball with necessary damage repair from the Fontana race, and then had an unfortunate cut RR tire in qualifying that further damaged the car. After several hours of repair, Jeb started at the tail of the field and really made some great restarts and gave great feedback to go dial in the car during pit stops.”

