Gibbs scores fifth career win in Vegas

Ty Gibbs shocks the world (can you sense the sarcasm reading this?) and wins his fifth career Xfinity Series win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. But at least one driver also in the Xfinity Series isn’t glad he won yesterday, and that most likely is the driver of Ryan Sieg. Gibbs and Sieg were racing through turn four on the fourth lap, when Gibbs got underneath Sieg, got him loose, and into the wall causing the first of 11 cautions of the day.

To make matters worse (or better if you are a fan), Sieg then tried to retaliate against Gibbs on lap 30 in turn four, but didn’t prevent Gibbs from winning the race. Instead of Gibbs wrecking out like Sieg would have wanted, he took out innocent bystanders who were racing in that area at the time, being the drivers of Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt. Creed and Moffitt’s days didn’t end there though, as both would end up finishing in the top 10. The race not only had that wild card in it, as there was also a snow/rain delay on lap 19 that red flagged the race for 41 minutes and 53 seconds. Rain out in the desert area in Las Vegas, NV is crazy enough to think about, let alone sleet and snow like some reported in the garage.

Noah Gragson swept both stages in the race, and led for 52 laps of the 200 laps of the race, second highest and only behind Xfinity Series Veteran Justin Allgiaer who led the race high 62 laps. But with six laps to go, Gibbs passed Gragson for the lead and eventually won his fifth race of his young career, with only leading six laps of the race.

“I want to apologize to the 39 car (Ryan Sieg),” said Gibbs as he was talking to Vince Welch of Fox Sports. “It wasn’t my best decision and they work so hard on that team.” When asked how much this win meant to him after all of the adversity they battled through the day, Gibbs replied, “It feels awesome. Hopefully we can keep this going throughout the year and get some more wins with this 54 crew.”

Top ten finishers of the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Justin Allgiaer, Landon Cassil, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, A.J. Allmendinger, and Brandon Jones. The race had 11 cautions for 65 of the 200 laps that were run and had 17 lead changes. Time of the race was 2 hours, 56 minutes, and 15 seconds with the average speed being 102.128 mph. Next race for the Xfinity Series will be the LS Tractor 200 at the Phoenix Raceway next Saturday, The race will start at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1 and radio broadcast will be on the Motor Racing Network.