RACE REPORT: LVMS - John Hunter Nemechek / No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra

What were your thoughts on today's race?

“ Decent day. We qualified 10th. We started out pretty good -- we had a couple of pretty good restarts. Ran inside the Top-5 a little bit. We ran inside the Top-10 most of the day. Short runs were our strong point, so we've got a little bit of work to do for when we come back here in the Fall, but overall a solid day. ”

-- John Hunter Nemechek , Driver of the No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra