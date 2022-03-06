Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

14th - Riley Herbst

16th - Kyle Sieg

20th – JJ Yeley

24th – CJ McLaughlin

29th - Joe Graf Jr.

37th - Ryan Sieg

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang -- “We were just really tight all day long. Hopefully, we can get better. We were going to execute our game plan, which was to just finish and get another top 10, but we got caught up in that last wreck so we finished 14th. I guess we still finished, but it’s frustrating with just how tight we were all day.”

IT LOOKED LIKE YOU WERE PAST THE WRECK. WHAT HAPPENED? “We were past the wreck over here and then the yellow came out and I think some people thought it wasn’t out and they kept racing and that’s when we wrecked.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 CMRoofing.com/A-Game Ford Mustang – “We were riding along there at the beginning and he (Ty Gibbs) came along and packed air underneath us. He got us loose once and then pretty much cleaned us out on the second tap. The suspension was rubbing all over the shocks, so we had a suspension issue right there out of four. I tried to hang onto it and stay out of the wall and just come to pit road because we were pretty much done.”

