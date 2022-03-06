Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider - No. 31 TaxSlayer

Chevrolet Camaro SS- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 20-minute practice session on Saturday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fastest lap of 30.685 at 175.982 mph on Lap-2 of his 15-lap session putting him 15th fastest of the 41 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



– Starting Position; Directly after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into single-lap qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. Rolling off 17th to make his qualifying effort Snider would lay down a lap of 31.036 at 173.981 putting the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro in the 34th position.



– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Snider’s third race with Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport (JAR), and his fifth start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In four previous starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Snider holds an average finish of 20.5 with a best of 15th coming in the fall of 2015.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; Following NASCAR rules and regulations NXS teams were required to bring the same car to Las Vegas they competed with at Auto Club Speedway last weekend. JAR would bring Chassis No. 103 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Alsco Uniforms 300. In the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway last Saturday Snider would start in the 33rd position and work his way thru the field into the 16th position until a right front tire would ruin the day late in the race. Snider would finish in the 26th position with a considerable amount of body damage for the team to repair after the event. Prior to Auto Club, Chassis No. 103 competed for JAR at the Texas Motor Speedway in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 with driver Kaz Grala claiming a Top-15, while just a few weeks prior Team Owner/Driver Jordan Anderson would compete in the same car at Michigan International Speedway driving to a 15th place finish. Earlier in the season Tyler Reddick would drive Chassis No. 103 to JAR’s first Top-5 finish with a 5th place finish. Three weeks later Reddick would be credited with the 15th finishing position in NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway.

JAR PR