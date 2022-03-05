Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Start: 26th

Finish: 19th

Driver Point Standings: 21st

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alan on his 19th-place effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It was a tough race here in Las Vegas for our No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet team. We got caught up in some trouble early and had some nose damage as a result, but we fought back all night and continued to work on the truck when we could. All things considered, finishing with a top-20 is not a bad day at all and we’ll shift our focus to Atlanta.”\

Niece Motorsports PR