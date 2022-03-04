SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | Joe Graf Jr. Las Vegas March Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway is the third race of 2022 but is the 34th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

This weekend, Bucked Up will promote its new Bucked Up LFG Burn product.

LFG Burn is a revolutionary pre-workout specifically designed to optimize fat loss. Designed to complement your hard work, LFG acts as both a pre-workout and a fat-burning supplement.

This science-based, non-proprietary formula supplies breakthrough ingredients to help you achieve your noble quest towards fat loss.

New Year, But New Look: In January, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) announced the organization would switch from Chevrolet to Ford and have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower.

In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season.

Don’t Forget The New Partner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization.

Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track.

The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022.

Congratulations: SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt invades Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway as the most recent winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Last weekend at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Graf’s teammate Cole Custer qualified second, led 80 laps and delivered the organization their first career Xfinity Series victory.

The triumph was also the first career Xfinity Series win for crew chief Joe Williams.

Surprise Awaits: Joe Graf Jr., SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Bucked Up Energy Drink will showcase for the first time in NASCAR one of their original energy drink flavors next weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for the United Rentals 200, the fourth race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fifth career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Saturday afternoon’s race.

In his previous four efforts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 18th earned in March 2021’s Alsco Uniforms 300 after starting 26th.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Speedway Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with an average starting position of 26.3 and an average result of 25.0.

Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway | Production Alliance Group 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway, Graf jumped through a series of obstacles to deliver a strong lead-lap 15th place finish in the second race of the season.

The effort vaulted Graf to 19th in the Xfinity Series championship standings and delivered a career-best finish for him at the 2.0-mile track.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 68th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday night and his fifth at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous 67 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), five top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday for his first start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 235th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2015 Boyd Gaming 300, where he finished 17th after starting 31st for TriStar Motorsports.

