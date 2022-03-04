Stillhouse® Goes West with Sam Hunt Racing as Primary Partner of Team at Phoenix Raceway

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that the team is taking the Official Bourbon of the Daytona 500 out West for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 12. Stillhouse ® Black Bourbon will be the primary partner for the 200-mile event at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ. John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Stillhouse ® Black Bourbon Toyota GR Supra.

“We’ve had the honor of working with Stillhouse ® since early 2021, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a great company and Spirit join our team again in 2022,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “It has always felt like family with the Stillhouse ® group, and we’re excited to continue growing our relationship this year.”

Sam Hunt Racing began its relationship with Stillhouse ® in early 2021. Santino Ferrucci piloted the No. 26 Stillhouse ® Whiskey Toyota GR Supra at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his NXS debut. The Official Bourbon of the Daytona 500 was also the primary partner of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at Daytona International Speedway with Colin Garrett in July of 2022. SHR is looking forward to extending its partnership with Stillhouse ® throughout the season.

Nemechek, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular season in 2021, will add to his NXS resume with SHR in 2022. After three seasons in the NXS, Nemechek has collected two wins, fourteen top-five finishes, 33 top-10 finishes, and one pole starting position. The young 24-year-old “veteran” recorded SHR’s highest finish in team history — third place in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway in 2021. Nemechek also has 39 NASCAR Cup Series starts on his resume. The United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway will be Nemechek’s second of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 and his 58th NXS career start.

The United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway will take place March 12 at 4:30pm ET. The event will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Good times go where glass can’t. Stay Unbreakable. Drink Responsibly.