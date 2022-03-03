Thursday, Mar 03

Ryan Vargas to Showcase Sponsor Swann Security at Alsco Uniforms 300 in Las Vegas

 Swann®, the security product leader, securing homes and businesses for over 35 years, will be back on the NASCAR Xfinity Series track on Saturday, March 5, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ryan Vargas, the 21-year-old JD Motorsports driver will be racing the #6 Chevy Camaro with a Swann Security "Storm" paint wrap on the track. 

Since it was first held in 1997, the Alsco Uniforms 300 race has been among the first five races of the season. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT. 

"After last weekend's unexpected events during the Production Alliance Group 300, I am looking forward to getting back on the track in Las Vegas and representing our partner Swann Security," says Ryan Vargas.

"We will be on the sidelines cheering for Ryan Vargas this weekend and love the new look of the car," says Leslie Conover, VP of the Americas at Swann. "We are proud to have Vargas representing Swann and admire his determination on and off the track." 

For more information, including a full list of Swann products, visit the company on the web at www.Swann.com

Ryan Vargas PR

