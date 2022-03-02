Wednesday, Mar 02

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
23

Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Kaulig Racing earned its first top-10 at a non-superspeedway/ non-roadcourse track last weekend at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, 9th)
  • Kaulig Racing has never raced at LVMS in the NCS

 
HemricSouthPointsuit_cup_.png
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1

 

  • Hemric has two starts at LVMS in the NCS
  • His best finish is 17th (Fall - 2019)

 

Daniel Hemric on LVMS:

"Going out to Vegas is exciting to me for many reasons. Through my involvement with the Gaughan family and South Point Hotel & Casino, it's like going to see my second family. I'm super excited to be able to continue that relationship now through Kaulig Racing in both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend. I'm looking forward to another solid, doubleheader weekend with Kaulig Racing."
Jcutout.png
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Haley has two starts at LVMS in NCS
  • His best finish is 29th (Spring - 2021)

 

Justin Haley on LVMS:

“I'm looking forward to going to Las Vegas this weekend. It’s always been one of our better mile-and-a-half tracks at Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, but obviously this weekend will be more of a challenge in the NextGen car. Hopefully we will show some good speed, gather points, minimize mistakes this week, and get a good finish in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1."

Alsco Uniforms 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • In the Spring NXS race at LVMS in 2021, Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger won, with now-teammate, Daniel Hemric, finishing in the runner-up position
  • Kaulig Racing has earned five top-10 finishes over the last six starts at LVMS
  • Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 12.2 at LVMS in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 86 laps at LVMS
xfinityLandon.png
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

 

  • Landon Cassill has made seven starts at LVMS in the NXS
  • His average finish at LVMS is 23.1

 

Landon Cassill on LVMS:

"Las Vegas Motor Speedway is turning into a really fun track as it ages. There's multiple grooves, and the surface changes a lot with the weather. I've had a few solid runs there in the past, so I'm looking forward to finding that speed with the No. 10 StormX team. They pulled some all-nighters to get my car from Fontana turned back around for the race this weekend, and I cant thank them enough for their hard work."
HemricSouthPointsuit_xfin_.png
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 South Point Chevrolet

 

  • Hemric has made seven starts at LVMS in the NXS
  • He has earned three top five and four top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 13.3
  • Daniel has led 75 laps at LVMS
AJheadshot.png
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger won the 2021 Spring race at LVMS
  • He has only two NXS starts at LVMS
  • He has led 64 laps at LVS

 

AJ Allmendinger on LVMS:

"I have great memories from winning at Las Vegas last year in the spring race with Kaulig Racing. It's one of my favorite mile-and-a-half tracks on the NASCAR circuit. We've had a great start to the season, and hopefully we can continue the momentum and have another solid day in Vegas this weekend."

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

