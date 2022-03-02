Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Alsco Uniforms 300

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

SIXTH: Ty Gibbs is sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings coming off an 11 th place finish in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and a 13 th place finish at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

place finish in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and a 13 place finish at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. LAS VEGAS: Gibbs has competed in one NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he started sixth and finished 11 th in the fall of 2021.

in the fall of 2021. Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 30 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT LAS VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 70 total starts at Las Vegas in Xfinity competition with two wins, 21 top-five finishes, 39 top-10 finishes, four poles and the team has led 1,030 laps.

RACE INFO: The Alsco Uniforms 300 is scheduled for 4:30 pm EST on Saturday, March 5 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“It’s nice to go back to a track I’ve been to before in the Xfinity Series. We hadn’t run the Daytona oval or Fontana in an Xfinity car, so the experience at Las Vegas I think we’ll help me. (Chris) Gayle (crew chief) has won there before in Xfinity as well so I’m ready for the weekend. I think our Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra will be strong.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“In race three we’re finally going to a track that Ty has some Xfinity experience at, which is always helpful. We spun at Fontana early, but we rallied to finish 12th and we are hoping for better at Las Vegas. The west coast swing is tough on everybody so getting a good run always helps. Las Vegas is a tough track and we were fortunate to win there in Xfinity back in 2016 with Kyle (Busch). Hopefully our Monster Energy GR Supra will be good and we’ll have a good run."

JGR PR