Circa Sports Racing: Riley Herbst Las Vegas NXS Advance

• NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst is heading home. The Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a hometown race for the 23-year-old driver as Herbst is a Las Vegas native, having grown up in the Entertainment Capital of the World. The Herbst name is well known in Vegas’ motorsports circles. Riley’s grandfather Jerry, uncles Tim and Ed, and father Troy, are all Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inductees as championship-winning off-road racers. Now, the youngest Herbst intends to keep the family’s motorsports legacy going in the NASCAR world. • Amplifying Herbst’s hometown connection is Circa Sports, which will be the primary sponsor of Herbst’s No. 98 Ford Mustang in the Alsco Uniforms 300. Circa Sports operates within the World’s Largest Sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino. It boasts three stories, has a 1,000-person viewing capacity and a seating capacity of 350, where all can watch their favorite sports on a massive, 78-megapixel screen. There are two sister properties as well – Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the D Las Vegas. Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining a customer-first approach to business with a team of the country’s top oddsmakers. Circa Sports has one of the most competitive wagering menus in Las Vegas and is a leader in the city for sports futures. • Herbst has a bright sports future as well. The driver of the No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang comes into Las Vegas in a three-way tie for fourth in the Xfinity Series championship standings. Herbst, Ryan Sieg and Ty Gibbs have 71 points apiece two races into the 2022 season. Herbst, however, has a slight advantage over the other two drivers as he has the best average finish among the trio. A strong fourth-place effort in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway followed by a ninth-place drive last Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, gives Herbst an average finish of 6.5 compared with Sieg’s 9.0 and Gibbs’ 12.0. • The Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Herbst’s sixth career Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas. He has a pair of top-10s in his five previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, both of which were ninth-place runs in September 2019 and February 2020, respectively. • Herbst is an avid sports fan, particularly of those teams that call Las Vegas home and, specifically, the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League (NHL). This Thursday, the Golden Knights host the Boston Bruins at 6 p.m. PST and before the puck drops, Herbst will crank the siren and hype the crowd. Herbst has experience in getting the home crowd ready for a game. Before the Xfinity Series’ last race at Las Vegas back in September, Herbst threw out the first pitch for a Thursday night game of the Las Vegas Aviators – the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics. • As Herbst seeks victory lane at Las Vegas, his No. 98 team at Stewart-Haas Racing already knows the way. The No. 98 team swept both races in 2020 via Chase Briscoe. In February, he beat Austin Cindric by 2.874 seconds. Briscoe then defended that victory with another win just seven months later, beating Noah Gragson by 1.370 seconds.