Cole Custer Wins Xfinity Race at Auto Club

Cole Custer in the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang won Saturday’s Production Alliance 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. This was Cole’s 2nd Xfinity win at Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval and 10th of his Xfinity Series career. The race started mid-afternoon but ended under the lights due to twelve cautions and three overtimes as Cole won by .565 seconds over second place.



“Congratulations to Ford Performance, Bobby Dotter, Cole, Joe, and everyone at SS Green Light Racing for winning Saturday’s Xfinity race,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Cole drove a great race at his home track and executed several late restarts for the win. It’s great to power Bobby’s first win as a team owner.”



“It was just an awesome car. It was a rocket ship all day,” said Custer. 'I can’t thank Bobby Dotter enough and everybody who was involved on this car.”



Custer led 80 of the 165 laps which was extended 15 laps due to multiple cautions and overtimes. On lap 134, Custer regained the lead and held onto all but one of the last 31 laps to cross the finish line in P1. Ford Performance Teammates Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P9, Ryan Sieg with Ryan Sieg Racing finished in P10, Joe Graf Jr. with SS Green Light Racing finished in P15, while Kyle Sieg with Ryan Sieg Racing finished P18.



Austin Cindric with Team Penske won the pole for the Wise Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday afternoon. Joey Logano with Team Penske led Ford Performance with a P5 finish, Aric Almirola with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P6, and Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P7 for Sunday’s race.



NASCAR returns next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.



