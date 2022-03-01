Ergodyne partners with Jeb Burton

A new partner will make their debut with Our Motorsports and Jeb Burton at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. Ergodyne, A Klein Tools Company, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 27 Chevrolet, driven by Burton, for the race at the historic speedway. Ergodyne will be a full season associate partner as well.

Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that protect and improve the lives of workers. What started with one product nearly four decades ago has turned into a robust and growing line of innovative safety solutions delivering on real worker needs.

"We're extremely proud to be a sponsor of Jeb Burton and Our Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series," said Lindsay Herda, Vice President of Marketing at Ergodyne. “Tenacity is a key tenet of our organization, and we think one that also exemplifies the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by both the Our Motorsports and Burton teams.”

Jeb echoes the enthusiasm of Ergodyne joining the No. 27 team. “I’m excited to partner with Ergodyne. My family runs a construction company and I’ve been around that line of work my entire life. I’m looking forward to helping grow and build their brand in NASCAR.”

Our Motorsports PR